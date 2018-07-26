× Indian Echo Caverns tours limited due to heavy rains

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Heavy rains are impacting popular tourist destinations throughout Central Pennsylvania, including Indian Echo Caverns in Hummelstown, PA.

While other destinations have been forced to close completely, visitors to Indian Echo Caverns are still able to go into the entrance of the caverns and get a view of the flooded cavern chambers. Full tours are expected to resume either Sunday, July 29 or Monday, July 30. The exact time depends on when water levels of the nearby Swatara Creek go down from its current flood stage.

“The amount of rain we’ve received in such a short amount of time is unusual,” said owner Kim Swartz. “The chambers are flooded but we’re pumping the water out and I think things should be back to normal by the end of this weekend or Monday. We’re fortunate that even with this amount of water we didn’t have to shut down completely. I know other destination attractions haven’t been as lucky.”

Swartz said the opportunity to safely see the flooded cavern chambers is still bringing visitors to Indian Echo Caverns. “It’s potentially a once-in-a-lifetime experience to see the caverns this way and to be able to hear all that water rushing through. It’s a draw for many people.”

Indian Echo Caverns’ hours are 9am – 5pm daily through Labor Day.

SOURCE: Indian Echo Caverns