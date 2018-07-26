× Lancaster County man accused of inappropriate contact with minors

EPHRATA, Lancaster County — A 27-year-old Ephrata man was charged with unlawful contact with minors and other charges after police say he inappropriately kissed a 6-year-old victim in 2017 and touched another victim earlier this year.

Nevin H. Shirk is also charged with indecent assault and corruption of minors in the incidents, Ephrata Borough Police say.

In the second incident, Shirk is accused of touching a 3-year-old victim’s genitals, according to police. He was taken into custody after a police investigation and was arraigned.

Shirk is currently in Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post bail.