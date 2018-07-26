Man drives vehicle into cracked roadway after police say ‘Road Closed’ sign was removed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH CODORUS TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- A man who was heading to work Thursday morning drove his car into a 5-foot-deep cracked and damaged roadway that was supposed to be closed, according to police.

The man was driving on Krafts Mill Road in North Codorus Township when crash occurred.

The man told police that it was still dark out when he was driving and must have missed the sign. But further investigation revealed that the sign had been moved.

"We checked a little closer and it turned out that somebody had moved the signs that were in the middle of the roadway," said Gregory Bean, Chief of the Southwestern Regional Police Department. "There was water in the area so it was very obvious that somebody had moved the signs."

The man walked away with minor bumps and bruises, however, the car was completely totaled.

Police say it took two tow trucks to get the car out of the crack.