Maryland man facing burglary charges after allegedly breaking into home, eating chili

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Maryland man is facing charges after allegedly breaking into a home and eating chili.

Scott Kaetzel, 36, was taken into custody for his role in the incident.

On July 17 around 11:15 p.m., Kaetzel allegedly entered a home in the 5300 block of Angle Road in Saint Thomas Township through the back door.

He reportedly broke a lock to gain entry, and once inside, Kaetzel ate a bowl of chili.

Police took him into custody a short time later.

According to a police release, Kaetzel caused $501 of damage, with $500 being for the damaged sliding glass door lock, and $1 being for the bowl of chili he ate.