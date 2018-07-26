× North Carolina man will serve more than 15 years in prison after Dauphin County drug bust

HARRISBURG — A North Carolina man will serve more than 15 years in prison after a November 2015 traffic stop on Interstate 81 in Dauphin County led to the discovery of more than 15,000 bags of heroin in his trunk.

Alshaqah Tariq Powell, 45, was sentenced to 188 months in prison and five years of supervised release by U.S. District Court Judge Yvette Kane after being found guilty of possession with intent to distribute heroin.

According to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed, Powell was stopped by a Pennsylvania State Police trooper, who found the heroin while searching Powell’s vehicle. The drugs had an approximate street value of between $40,000 and $120,000.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency assisted in the investigation.