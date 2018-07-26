Officials monitoring Susquehanna River water levels

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG -- Police and city officials are blocking traffic to City Island this morning because of rising Susquehanna River water levels.

Dauphin County leaders are continuing to monitor the Susquehanna River. The Harrisburg City Fire chief says the river may not crest as high as originally thought, but officials are still preparing for the worst possible scenario.

Reports say that as of late last night the river was at about 15 feet. The National Weather Service says the river could crest at 18 or 20 feet. The Susquehanna's flood stage is 17 feet.

Officials say to take precautions and prepare for the worst while hoping for the best and to move valuables to higher ground.

We are also told the city fire department has an entire boat fleet ready if they need to start evacuating some near by residents if it does reach that point.