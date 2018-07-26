× PA Attorney General sends letter to Pope Francis regarding child sex abuse investigation

HARRISBURG — Attorney General Josh Shapiro today issued a statement on his letter sent yesterday to His Holiness, Pope Francis, concerning his office’s investigation into child sexual abuse in six Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania.

“Yesterday, I wrote to Pope Francis regarding the Office of Attorney General’s comprehensive investigation into sexual abuse of children within the Catholic Church and its cover up by church leaders.”

Click here to read the Attorney General’s letter to Pope Francis.

“I have appreciated the Pope’s public remarks and expressions of sorrow and remorse to victims of this abuse. He has stated that clergy and bishops will be held accountable when they fail to protect children, and I admire that step.”

“It is my sincere hope Pope Francis encourages other church leaders to heed his words and abandon their destructive efforts to silence survivors.”

2018-07-25-Letter-for-His-Holiness-Pope-Francis

SOURCE: PA Attorney General press release