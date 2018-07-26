× Prowler entered apartment in Mechanicsburg, police say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Police are investigating an incident in which a prowler entered a Mechanicsburg apartment early Thursday morning.

The individual went into a home in the 600 block of Cumberland Pointe Circle around 3:30 a.m., according to police.

Police say the suspect walked upstairs and fled after being discovered by a resident.

The suspect had a mask and glove on and was described to police as being tall with a medium build and having dark or brown skin.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the police department’s anonymous tip line by calling or texting 717-850-8273. Anonymous tips can also be submitted here.