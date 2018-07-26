× Retaining wall of Codorus Creek collapses in York City, closing Philadelphia Street Bridge

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– City, County officials, and the Army Corps of Engineers are on the scene of a retaining wall of Codorus Creek that collapsed near the Philadelphia Street Bridge.

The south lane of Philadelphia Street will be closed as you attempt to cross the bridge, according to the York City Mayor’s Office. It is expected to be closed for “quite awhile” according to York City mayor Michael Helfrich.

The south side pedestrian sidewalk will also be closed.

Officials are asking that you use caution in the area and do not cross any caution tape or barricades.

Helfrich offered more details in a Facebook Live video: