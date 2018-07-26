Search for missing 19-year-old continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Search and rescue crews are still looking for Laura Olweiler, the 19-year-old who went missing after being swept away in the Conewago Creek Monday night.

State police said the water is still too high to search in the creek.

The last few days have been quiet for folks living on beverly road in mount joy township.

"This is the first day the sun's even been out. all weeks been pretty down and sad with the rain and looking for this missing girl," Kevin Gamber, who helped with search, said.

Gamber lives along the creek where rescue crews have been searching for Laura Olweiler.

"We went out and helped them search a little bit. We gave them some information on the layout of the Creek and where there's a couple of islands and stuff like that. And gave them some information to help them with their search," Gamber said.

crews have been conducting aerial and land searches through out the day, as they continue to monitor the the creek. The conditions are still too dangerous to be searching in the water

"The water level is usually not this high. This is definitely an off year for that Creek. I've never seen the level up so high even at Koser where she went in at," Gamber said. "The water just yesterday was up halfway to the trail. And that was further than the night she went in so it rose up through the week."

"Today it's down quite a bit from two days ago, or even yesterday, but it still has pretty rough spots. Right here it's not too bad but down further it's really rough," Joe Ulrich, who lives in the area, said.

They're hoping to uncover answers. But with each passing day, the only thing revealed are the banks.

"I hope the family finds her soon. I hope with all the teams out today they find her. There's a lot of people helping. A lot of people looking," Gamber said.

State police said conditions should be better Friday for searching.