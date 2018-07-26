Shippensburg Community Fair takes hit from bad weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thursday was the first nice day of the Shippensburg Community Fair, and it was packed!

Fair officials hope the nicer weather will help make up for lost time.

They say attendance, and in turn, revenue, are way down this year compared to last.

They’ve managed to stay open in some capacity, but it was tough to operate rides with the nasty weather.

"We probably haven’t had a year where we’ve been down like this in quite a while, but we’ve had other good years leading up to this luckily, and hopefully that will help take us through this year, move on, and there’s nothing we can do about the weather," said Jamie Rhine, assistant secretary and treasurer of the Shippensburg Community Fair.

Several non-profits open food stands at the fair each year to raise some money, and they too are taking a hit.

But, it’s not too late though to help them out and also have a great time.

The fair runs through Saturday.

For a full schedule of events, visit https://www.shippensburgfair.com/