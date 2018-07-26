× Three tickets split $1.4 million Cash 5 Jackpot

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Three winning tickets split a Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 jackpot worth $1.4 million from the Wednesday, July 25, drawing. Each ticket matched all five balls drawn, 05-07-08-11-28, to win $466,667, less withholding.

The following retailers each receive a $500 selling bonus:

Albright’s Food Mart, 810 Main St., Bethlehem, Northampton County;

E Seven, 514 N. Progress Ave., Harrisburg, Dauphin County; and

Spee-D Mart, 1690 Route 88, Stockdale, Washington County.

Winners are unknown until prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should sign the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions.

More than 94,000 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.