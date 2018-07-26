× Two Baltimore men facing charges after allegedly robbing a woman in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Two Baltimore men are facing charges after allegedly robbing a woman.

Danzell Tindall, 24, and Richard Carter III, 24, are each facing one count of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery for their roles in a robbery.

On July 25 at 10:10 p.m., police responded to Mike Water’s Park on S. Second St. for a reported robbery.

A woman told police that two men, later identified as Tindall and Carter III, forcibly took money and cigarettes from her.

The victim was able to describe the suspects, and within minutes, a patrol unit located the men at the park.

Both men told police that they were visiting the area from Baltimore.

Police were able to recover the victim’s property and charged them each.