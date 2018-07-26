× Workers will shift traffic lanes on portion of Route 283 West in Dauphin County tonight

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Workers will shift the traffic pattern on a portion of Route 283 West in Dauphin County during the overnight hours tonight, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Westbound traffic in the “Local Traffic” lane will be shifted from the left side of the westbound roadway to the right side, starting at the eastern end of the project and extending to the Union Street interchange, PennDOT says. Traffic is being shifted so that workers can demolish and rebuild the remaining portions of the westbound 283 bridges that are under construction over the Swatara Creek and Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The westbound express lane will remain the same, PennDOT says.

The remaining portion of the westbound “Local Traffic” lane will be shifted sometime next month, PennDOT says.

Drivers should be alert to the new traffic pattern, obey the work zone signs, and slow down when they approach the work zone — both for their safety, and for the safety of work crews, PennDOT says.

The work is part of an $89.4 million project to rebuild six miles of Route 283 between the Toll House Road interchange, the Pennsylvania Turnpike interchange, and Interstate 283. Workers are rebuilding Route 283 West this year, and will move to Route 283 East next year.

The project should be finished in 2020, PennDOT says.