York County Office of Emergency Management offers Google Doc as way to report storm damage

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The York County Office of Emergency Management is offering a way that people can report storm damage.

According to Mark Walters, the Communications Director of York County, says that people can report storm damage through a Google Doc that you can reach here.

York is one of several counties in Central Pennsylvania that has endured storm damage over the past several days.

You can follow any messages and alerts from York County on their Twitter account here.