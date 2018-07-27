× Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, and Lebanon counties will be sprayed for mosquitoes Monday

HARRISBURG — Areas of Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lebanon counties will be sprayed Monday as state and local authorities attempt to control the mosquito population and limit potential exposure to the West Nile Virus, according to press releases issued Friday by the state Department of Environmental Protection and the Adams County West Nile Program.

The DEP will spray an aerial mosquito larval control application in portions of Cumberland, Dauphin, Lebanon counties that have received heavy rainfall and flooding, mainly in areas near and around the Swatara Creek Watershed. The operation will begin around 7 a.m., and last through the daylight hours. The spray will be applied from a blue and gray Bell 206 helicopter, tail number N653HA.

Helicopter Applicators Inc., who will be conducting the application, will be dispersing Vectobac GS, which is a Bti product manufactured by Valent Biosciences. Bti is short for Bacillus thuringiensis var. israelensis, which is a bacterial larvicide, not a chemical, and is used to control larval mosquitoes. Vectobac GS is a bacterial product imbedded on corn cob granules.

The helicopter will fly low near tree top level and release Vectobac GS over stagnant water containing larval mosquitoes. The product is released from the corn cob granules upon reaching the water and will kill mosquito larval when ingested.

In Adams County, an ultra-low volume mosquito control operation will be conducted in parts of Conewago Township and McSherrystown Borough. The treatments will be administered from truck-mounted equipment, spraying residential and recreational mosquito habitats. The equipment will dispense DeltAGard spray at a rate of one ounce per acre.

DeltAGard is designed to provide quick, effective control of adult mosquito populations. It has a low toxicity profile to mammals and a negligible impact on non-target insects and the environment.