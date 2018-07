× Be Well: Local athletes prepare for upcoming fall season

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The fall sports season may be awhile away, but now is the time where the important training takes place.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Josh Branham from MyFitnessQuest will have two local college football players, Mitchell Frantz and Ben Igo, showcase how they’ve been preparing for the upcoming season together.

They will demonstrate four different exercises that you can check out in the video above.