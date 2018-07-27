× City Island scheduled to reopen today at 4 p.m.

HARRISBURG — City Island is scheduled to reopen Friday at 4 p.m., according to city officials.

Water Golf, the 18-hole miniature golf course, will be operating at that time as well.

Also, good news for baseball fans: the Senators game will be held as scheduled at 6 p.m.

“There is still a prediction of thunderstorms today, but we do not expect it to significantly impact the river’s status,” said Fire Chief Brian Enterline, who has worked with Mayor Eric Papenfuse to closely monitor the recent flooding threats.

Chief Enterline added, “We are concerned about the possible high winds that may accompany today’s thunderstorms, as water-logged trees may be vulnerable. But we have crews ready to quickly clean up fallen trees or debris that might block roadway.”