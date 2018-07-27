× Coroner confirms body found in Lancaster County creek is that of missing 19-year-old Elizabethtown woman

LANCASTER COUNTY — The body of a woman found in Conewago Creek Thursday night has officially been identified as that of Laura Olweiler, the 19-year-old woman who was swept into the swollen waters while attempting to cross the creek with a relative Monday night.

Olweiler’s body was discovered by a civilian at 7:45 p.m. Thursday, about three-quarters of a mile downstream from where she was last seen, Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Steve Diamantoni told LancasterOnline. Olweiler’s death was ruled to be the result of freshwater drowning.

The person who discovered the body was not part of organized search-and-rescue efforts, police say.

Authorities from Dauphin County led a days-long search for Olweiler, with assistance from Lancaster County officials and State Police. The search began late Monday night, after Olweiler and a 22-year-old relative were swept into the water while trying to cross the creek, which is located at the Dauphin-Lancaster County border.

The relative was able to hold onto a log and get out of the water, police say, but Olweiler was swept away.

Crews searched the water again on Tuesday, but it was called off due to dangerous water conditions. Those conditions prevented the search from resuming Wednesday, but the crews began searching again by air and land on Thursday, police say.