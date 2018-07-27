× First probable human case of West Nile Virus in Pennsylvania this year found in Allegheny County

HARRISBURG — The state’s first probable human case of West Nile Virus this year was found in Allegheny County, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Friday.

Samples are being sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmatory testing, health department officials say.

The Departments of Health and Environmental Protection are urging Pennsylvanians minimize their exposure to mosquitoes.

“Detecting the first human case of West Nile Virus this year serves as a great reminder for Pennsylvanians to take the proper precautions when they are outside or near areas where mosquitoes are prevalent,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “With our recent heavy rains, Pennsylvanians may see an increase in mosquito activity. There are some simple steps you can take to protect yourself and your loved ones from mosquito-related diseases.”

Although mosquitoes can bite at any time of the day or night, the mosquitoes that transmit WNV are most active at dawn and dusk. When outdoors, people can avoid mosquito bites by properly and consistently using DEET-containing insect repellants and covering exposed skin with lightweight clothing. To keep mosquitoes from entering a home, make sure window and door screens are in place and are in good condition.

The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) conducts regular surveillance and control to manage mosquito populations around the state. So far, DEP has detected WNV-infected mosquitoes in 48 counties.

“Today’s announcement reminds all Pennsylvanians to be vigilant and take precautions to protect against mosquito bites. Using a personal insect repellant or staying indoors during dawn and dusk will help prevent exposure to mosquitoes,” said Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “DEP monitors mosquito populations across Pennsylvania for the presence of disease.”

The mosquitoes that transmit WNV breed in areas with standing and stagnant water. These areas can include urban catch basins, clogged gutters, discarded tires, poorly maintained swimming pools, flower pots and other types of plastic containers.