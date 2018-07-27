Flooding causes severe road damage in York County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Streams, creeks, and rivers are much calmer now than they were at the start of the week.

But the chaos is far from over.

“It was scary. You couldn’t see out the windows,” said one neighbor.

The flooding from this week leaves crews with their hands full as clean up efforts begin.

Some roads, though, are a little tougher to tackle than others.

“I’ve been informed that it’s going to be at least a year, maybe longer, until this bridge is repaired,” said David Miller, a Shrewsbury resident.

It’s easy to see why.

The bridge on Line Road in Shrewsbury Township, York County is literally in pieces.

And it’s forcing Miller to drive at least three miles out of the way during his daily commute.

“Every day I go to work, I drive that way. And to go to York, or we did. Now we have to go up Brillstrick Road, and that road needs a lot of work also,” said Miller.

Miller says Brillstrick Road is the last open road for him and his wife to leave their home.

If that road crumbles or floods, they are trapped.

“We’ll just wait it out, that’s what we’ll have to do. I’ve never seen that happen, but we’d just wait it out. And if we had to get out, I would just go up the power line and one of the neighbors would help us I’m sure,” said Miller.

Shrewsbury Township will take care of that bridge, with an estimated cost of $350,000.

PennDot will be in charge of all state roads.