× Gettysburg man faces child pornography charges after police investigaion

GETTYSBURG — The Adams County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday that it’s charging a 55-year-old Gettysburg man with several counts of disseminating and possessing child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.

John M. Garlach, of the 400 block of Hunterstown Road, was charged after police investigating a child abuse complaint obtained a search warrant for his home. The search warrant was based on computer forensics and internet investigation that revealed someone at the location was downloading and sharing child pornography.

Detectives retrieved 23 files containing child pornography from computers in Garlach’s home, according to the district attorney.

Garlach was taken into custody and arraigned. He is currently in the Adams County Adult Correctional Complex on $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing has been set for August 1.