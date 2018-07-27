× Harrisburg man facing indecent assault after allegedly touching minors at McDonald’s

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Harrisburg man is facing charges after allegedly touching minors inappropriately.

Quinten Nelson, 23, is facing indecent assault, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor charges for the incident.

On June 24 around 7:30 p.m., state police were notified that a 14-year-old girl was touched inappropriately by a male employee at the McDonald’s in the 7800 block of Linglestown Road in West Hanover Township.

After speaking with the girl, police found that there were six other victims as well.

Nelson was identified as the employee who had allegedly touched the employees between September 2016 to June 2018.

The victim told police during an interview that the conduct began when Nelson started winking at her.

Then, Nelson would allegedly walk by and touch the victim on her butt with his hand. The victim told police that Nelson touched her so many times that she couldn’t remember.

She did say that the last time he grabbed her, it was described as a “hard grab.”

Another victim told police that at one point, Nelson would lean over her so that his genitals were on top of her hand.

A third victim told police that Nelson would touch her inappropriately and proposition her by whispering in her ear.

Now, Nelson is facing charges.