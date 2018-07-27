× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News First at 4 & 5 (July 27, 2018)

The next cold front brings a chance for more rain this afternoon, so even though yesterday and this morning were dry, the ground is still so saturated that flooding is still a concern. Also need to be aware of trees coming down due to the soft ground. Most of central Pennsylvania is looking at a dry weekend, however, so we’re hopeful the area will have a chance to recover from this week’s drenching. We’ll tell you more about the weekend forecast, plus look ahead to next week’s potential showers, coming up on FOX43 News First at Four. Stay Weather Smart with the FOX43 Weather team!