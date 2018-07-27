× Hit-and-run suspect left empty Jagermeister bottle — and his ID — at scene of crash, police say

LEWISBERRY, York County — Police say they’ve arrested a 29-year-old Lewisberry man in connection to a hit-and-run accident that injured another driver last month.

Shane Michael Fetterolf, of the 100 block of North Street, was charged earlier this month with aggravated assault by vehicle, hit and run, causing an injury accident while not properly licensed, causing an accident to an attended vehicle, failing to stop and provide information or render aid, failing to notify police of an injury crash, careless driving, driving at an unsafe speed, failing to stay on the right side of the road, driving with a DUI-suspended license, and driving without insurance. He was arraigned on July 20, according to court documents, and is currently in York County Prison on $15,000 bail.

Police say Fetterolf fled from the scene after crashing into a pickup truck, but left his identification behind — along with an empty bottle of Jagermeister and an empty can of beer.

The victim sustained a concussion and injured his back and neck, according to the criminal complaint.

According to police, the crash occurred on East Front Street. The victim was driving south and approaching a stop sign at Lewisberry Road when his Chevrolet Colorado was struck by a red Mercury Cougar, which turned right onto East Front Street from Lewisberry Road. The victim said the Cougar was traveling at a rate of speed high enough that the tired were squealing.

The Cougar crossed the center line and struck the victim’s pickup truck, which sustained heavy damage in the crash, police say.

The victim said Fetterolf approached him and said he needed to move his vehicle off the roadway, police say. The last time the victim saw Fetterolf, he was returning to his vehicle, according to police.

Officers who searched the Cougar discovered an empty bottle of Jagermeister on the floor, and an open can of beer in a bookbag on the front seat, according to police.

They also found a wallet containing multiple bank cards and other documents with Fetterolf’s name on it, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim had to be transported to a hospital for treatment for his injuries, police say. He later identified Fetterolf from a photo lineup.

Fetterolf reported to the Newberry Township Police Station the next day to speak to officers about the incident, police say. He initially provided a “false story” about his whereabouts, according to police. He then told police he was driving around to get his mind off personal issues when he struck the pickup truck, according to police.

Fetterolf then said he became scared of the situation and fled the scene, hiding in some nearby bushes until police left, according to the criminal complaint.