Lancaster County man faces drug, child endangerment charges after DUI stop in May

DENVER, Lancaster County — A Lancaster County man is facing several drug-related charges and other offenses stemming from a traffic stop on May 5, in which he was found to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Steven J. Dowhower, 28, also had two children, ages 3 and 4, in his vehicle when he was stopped, police say.

Dowhower, of the 400 block of Walnut Street, Denver, is charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of DUI, endangering the welfare of children, and two summary violations stemming from a traffic stop on the 100 block of North 3rd Street in Denver.

According to police, an East Cocalico Township police officer observed Dowhower driving at about 3:08 p.m. The officer knew Dowhower’s license was suspended and initiated a traffic stop, police say. The officer determined Dowhower was impaired, and a blood test indicated Dowhower had high levels of marijuana in his system at the time of the arrest.

After placing Dowhower in custody, police say, officers found a bag of marijuana in Dowhower’s backpack. They also located several scales, numerous baggies, $500 in cash, multiple cell phones, and other drug paraphernalia.

Dowhower was arraigned Friday and remanded to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post bail, police say.