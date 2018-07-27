× Nationals place Stephen Strasburg back on DL after one start in return from injury

WASHINGTON– Nationals’ P Stephen Strasburg has found himself in a familiar situation: on the team’s disabled list.

The team announced Thursday that Strasburg, 30, was placed on the 10-Day DL retroactive to July 22 with a pinched nerve in his neck.

This will be Strasburg’s second stint on the disabled list this season, in what has been an injury-riddled career.

Strasburg missed over a month before returning to action on July 20, when he gave up 6 earned runs over 4.2 innings in a loss to the Atlanta Braves.

It is unknown how long Strasburg will be out, but the Nationals could sorely use him, as they currently sit at third place in the National League East.