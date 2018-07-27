× Number of Central PA roads closed by flooding down to 17, PennDOT says

HARRISBURG — UPDATE: July 27, 3:30 p.m.: PennDOT reports the number of state roads closed is down to 17. Most of the closures are now due to construction to fix flood damage.

Original Story

As flood waters around the midstate continue to recede, the number of closed roads in Central Pennsylvania is diminishing as well, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

As of 10 a.m., there were 24 state roads closed by floodwaters in Dauphin, Lebanon, Perry and York Counties, PennDOT says.

In addition, there are some roads in Lancaster County that are no longer flooded, but remain closed for construction to repair the damage, according to PennDOT.

Go here for specific information on road conditions and closures around the midstate.