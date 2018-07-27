PennDOT crews work around the clock to open Route 39 in Hummelstown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. - PennDOT crews worked around the clock to open Route 39 in Hummelstown, after it needed repairs from flood damage. It opened Friday afternoon.

Crews had to remove the loose black top, stabilize the shoulder, level off the surface, and repave the road.

Mary Davis lives off of Route 39 and had been suffering from cabin fever since the road closed Tuesday night.

“The last week i have not been able to get out. The flood was all around. It separated us totally from Hershey," Davis said. "We’re in Hummelstown, and all of the flooding of the bridge has separated us totally from Hershey."

The water ripped up several layers of pavement, damaging the road on either side of the bridge.

“Water can do all kinds of things," Christa Newmaster, Assistant Highway Maintenance Manager for PennDOT in Dauphin County, said. "It finds ways to get in and underneath things, it found voids underneath the blacktop and was able to rub a couple of layers of black top off down here."

“Everybody travels that road. That’s a main thoroughfare off of I-81. Major trucks, everybody travels that road. It’s not quiet. It’s always busy," Davis said.

Almost 15 thousand cars travel on Route 39 daily. Which is why PennDOT has to make sure the bridge is structurally sound before they re-open it.

“It’s not that the work is tough it’s just that the coordination. Because we don’t have all of the equipment where we need it. We have to get the manpower to where we need it. So it’s more of coordination efforts to get done," Newmaster said.

No word on how much the repairs will cost.