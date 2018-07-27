× Police searching for suspects who caused over $2,000 of damage to ELCO Middle School soccer fields

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for the actor(s) that caused over $2,000 of damage to the soccer fields at ELCO Middle School.

On July 23 around 11:55 p.m., unknown actor(s) drove their vehicle through the soccer fields at ELCO Middle School.

The vehicle left large ruts and ripped up grass all over the fields before leaving in an unknown direction.

The damage caused is believed to be worth over $2,000.

Police believe the involved vehicle is an off-road style truck or SUV.

The incident was captured on video surveillance and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is asked to contact PSP at Jonestown at 717-865-2194.