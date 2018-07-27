× Several Dauphin County-owned bridges open; others to be inspected in coming days

DAUPHIN COUNTY — The Dauphin County Commissioners Office announced Friday that engineers have started inspecting county-owned bridges and several of them have reopened.

The Office adds that the remaining bridges will be examined as soon as water levels drop over the next few days.

Bridges that are now open:

Duke Street Bridge – over the Swatara Creek between Hummelstown and South Hanover Township

Grubb Street Bridge – over the Swatara Creek between Middletown and Royalton

Camp Hebron Road Bridge – over Powell Creek in Halifax Township

Konick Road Bridge – over the Powell Creek in Halifax Township

Arch Street Bridge – over the Wiconisco Creek in Wiconisco Township

Orange Street Bridge – over the Wiconisco Creek in Williams Township

Water Street Bridge – over the Wiconisco Creek in Williams Township

Bridges that remain closed:

Fiddlers Elbow Road Bridge – over the Swatara Creek between Derry and Lower Swatara townships. An additional inspection is planned for Monday after the water recedes further to determine if it can reopen.

Ridge Road Bridge – over the Armstrong Creek in Halifax Township. While no damage was found to the bridge, the span is closed because of damage to the approaching roadway.

Swatara Creek Road Bridge – over Iron Run by the Swatara Creek in Londonderry Township. Closed because high water has not yet allowed a full inspection of the bridge beams.

Engle Road Bridge – over the Conewago Creek between Londonderry and Conoy townships. While no damage was found to the bridge, the span is closed because of damage to the approaching roadway.

Machamer Avenue Bridge – over the Wiconisco Creek in Wiconisco Township. Expected to be inspected later today.

The Office notes that Hanover Street Bridge over the Swatara Creek between Derry and South Hanover townships is expected to reopen later today after water recedes from the approaching roadway.