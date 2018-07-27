× Steelton woman arrested in connection to suspected child abuse

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Steelton woman has been arrested in connection to a suspected child abuse case.

Brandie Williams, 30, is facing aggravated assault of a child and endangering the welfare of children charges.

On June 2, police along with the Dauphin County Children and Youth Services began an investigation into a suspected child abuse case at a home in the 200 block of Elm Street in Steelton.

On July 26, Williams was placed under arrest.

Now, she will face charges.