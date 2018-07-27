Steelton woman arrested in connection to suspected child abuse
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Steelton woman has been arrested in connection to a suspected child abuse case.
Brandie Williams, 30, is facing aggravated assault of a child and endangering the welfare of children charges.
On June 2, police along with the Dauphin County Children and Youth Services began an investigation into a suspected child abuse case at a home in the 200 block of Elm Street in Steelton.
On July 26, Williams was placed under arrest.
Now, she will face charges.
