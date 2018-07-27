Storms Friday evening, clearing out for the weekend

FLOODING UPDATES: The Swatara Creek at Harper Tavern, Hershey and Middletown remains in a RIVER FLOOD WARNING through Sunday at 2:45AM as river levels fall. The creek is still in the minor flooding stage. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for most of Central PA through 11PM Friday.

STORMS THIS EVENING: A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties for Friday evening. Storms will push through in the late afternoon to early evening, a few of which could be severe. The main concerns will be flash flooding because the ground is so saturated and damaging winds. We could see small hail as well. A tornado threat is not expected. We’ll start to dry out as the sun sets as morning lows eventually dip into a muggy upper-60s.

HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND: We’re drying out for the weekend. Afternoon temperatures stay below average, in the low-to-mid 80s both days under partly cloudy skies with light winds. We may occasionally feel muggy, but it’ll be a great weekend to head outside!

NEXT WEEK: Our thunderstorm chances return for most of next week. While we won’t be experiencing the long-lasting, consistent rainfall as of days past, we could see some heavy storms each and every day. Flash flooding, especially along creeks and streams, will continue to be a concern. Highs stay in the mid-80s for most of the week with low thunderstorm chances each and every day. We’ll continue to keep an eye out as more model runs come in so we can keep you “Weather Smart!”

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long