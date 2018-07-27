Strong to severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours possible Friday afternoon, then a mainly dry weekend

FRIDAY SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE: As Central PA continues to dry out on this Friday morning, the next cold front brings the chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The morning is dry, with hazy and foggy spots. Otherwise skies are partly cloudy with light to quiet winds. Temperatures begin in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees. Another weak front tries to slip through the area. There’s the chance for an organized line of showers and thunderstorms as it passes during the afternoon. There’s even the chance for some strong to severe storms as well. Damaging winds and hail are the primary threats. Of course, we’ll be monitoring heavy downpours for the potential of any flooding. Also, any strong winds could knock trees over more easily due to the recent flooding. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 80s. Skies dry through the night, and the clouds break too. Temperatures fall into the 60s. Patchy areas of fog and haze are expected to develop once again.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Some small shower and thunderstorm chances remain for the weekend, but overall it should be much quieter. There’s a tiny chance for a stray shower Saturday, but most are going to end up completely dry. Sunday brings a slightly better chance for a couple showers or thunderstorms, but many should stay dry. This helps the area further recover from the heavier rain earlier in the week. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 80s on both days, and the mugginess also continues.

NEXT WEEK: Monday still brings the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures are in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tuesday continues the shower and thunderstorm threat. Temperatures are in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Wednesday brings more shower and thunderstorm chances with temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. It remains muggy through the middle of the week. More heavy downpours are also a possibility, so there’s the potential for some smaller concerns for flooding return early next week. Thursday brings the chance for some more showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures are warmer, with readings in the middle to upper 80s.

Have a great weekend!