Two firefighters injured while battling electrical fire at Lebanon County home

LEBANON COUNTY — State Police ruled that the fire that damaged a residence and injured two firefighters in North Cornwall Township Wednesday night started accidentally.

The fire occurred at about 7:01 p.m. on the 700 block of Brookside Lane, police say. The blaze began in a basement, and was quickly extinguished by fire crews, and the residence’s three occupants were able to escape safely.

But two firefighters were injured when they were exposed to electrical current running through the basement, police say. The firefighters, whose names have not been released, were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital, where they are expected to fully recover.

The residence sustained limited structural damage from the fire, but did sustain significant wiring and smoke damage, police say.

An investigation showed the fire was caused by overloaded electrical wiring components inside the house. It was ruled accidental, police say.