York man accused of exposing himself at Carlisle hotel

MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County — Middlesex Township Police say they arrested a York man in Cumberland County this week for allegedly exposing himself to a guest at a Carlisle hotel.

Douglas Martin Shuffler, 67, is charged with indecent exposure, open lewdness, disorderly conduct, and harassment in the incident, which occurred Monday at the Rodeway Inn on the 1200 block of Harrisburg Pike.

According to police, officers were called to the hotel after a guest reported a man had exposed himself. The victim told police that the suspect, later identified as Shuffler, drove up in a teal Pontiac and exposed his penis as the victim was entering his hotel room.

Shuffler allegedly fled the scene before police arrived, but was located later in the evening and was positively identified by the victim, police say.

He was taken into custody on Tuesday at his home, police say.