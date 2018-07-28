26th Annual Pride Festival of Central PA nearly cancelled due to flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- This weekend, many people came together for a day of support and acceptance.

The 26th Annual Pride Festival of Central PA was held Saturday to promote awareness and to showcase organizations and businesses available to the LGBTQ community. In addition to vendors, there was also entertainment, including a drag show.

For those in attendance, they say it was a great opportunity to be themselves and meet others.

"I love seeing all the different kinds of people from all different walks of life getting together for a really positive thing... for love!" says Landon Stucki.

"Everyone is here for the same reason, to be open and be in a community where you feel supported and honored to be who you are." says Jenna Bicknese.

Event officials say this week's weather nearly caused them to cancel, since the event is held along Front Street at Riverfront Park. However, Governor Tom Wolf and other representatives helped them relocate the event to the state capitol complex.