Pleasant Sunday before storm chances return

FINISHING THE WEEKEND: Sunday turns into a near copy of Saturday, with just a few more clouds. High temperatures reach the low-to-mid 80s under partly cloudy skies with light winds. Morning lows start in the low-60s.

STORM CHANCES RETURN: Storm chances do return heading into next week. The chance of seeing widespread thunderstorm for most of the week is low, but each and every day we will have the same low chance of seeing them. Wednesday is the best chance to see consistent shower and thunderstorm activity area-wide. We will continue to monitor the flash flooding risk as rain falls next week. Highs throughout the week stay in the mid-80s with lows in the upper-60s and low-70s. We’ll start to dry out heading into next weekend.

-Meteorologist Bradon Long