Police investigate a bank robbery in Lancaster County

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Police are searching for the suspect of a bank robbery that happened on Saturday morning in East Hempfield Township.

Police say the robbery took place around 10:30 a.m. at the Citizen’s Bank in the 600 block of Centerville Road.

A man entered the bank and demanded money from an employee at the counter.

Investigators describe the suspect as a middle-age black man, approximately 5’10”, with a medium build. He wore a red bandana over his face, a dark blue winter cap, sunglasses, dark blue or black sweatpants and a long sleeve shirt.

He left with an undisclosed amount of money.

No weapon was used in, and nobody was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Hempfield Township Police at 717-898-3103.