× Scammer pretending to be from Red Lion Fire Department

RED LION – Someone is calling people trying to get money for the Red Lion Fire Department.

The President of the Leo Independent Fire Company #1, Joseph Silar, posted on Facebook that it is a scam.

Silar’s note says someone is calling people trying to get donations for firefighters in the Red Lion Area. The warning reads the scammers are, “asking for donations and when refused are becoming verbally abusive.” The warning continues to says they do not ask for money via telephone.

Anyone who gets these phone calls is asked to call local law enforcement.