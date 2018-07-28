Sweat-A-Thon raises money for American Cancer Society

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. - Dozens of people put in some sweat equity for a good cause. Relay for Life Team Oz held a special Sweat-A-Thon today at Empower Training Systems in Manheim Township. Proceeds from the event helps support the American Cancer Society.

Folks teamed up for four hours worth of workouts, including boxing, Strong by Zumba, an obstacle course and some good old fashion Tug of War. A number of cancer survivors were also out today to share their stories.

"We had cancer survivors talking in the beginning of the workout and it really transitions well to turn it over and sweat it out thinking about the cause and why we are trying to raise money," says manager, Carla Beam.

Many of those survivors were so happy to see the number of people turn out to support the cause including cancer survivor and boxing coach Theresa Fackler.

"It feels so good from being a survivor, knowing that people are willing to come out and support and raise money." Fackler says. She along with several other coaches led the boxing workout.

Team Oz says Saturday's event raised more than $1,000. They say anyone interested in learning more or joining their team should visit their Facebook page.