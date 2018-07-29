× Annville Township collecting flood damage information

ANNVILLE TOWNSHIP, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — In Lebanon County, one municipality got a jump-start on collecting information regarding homes damaged in last week’s flooding.

Volunteers for Annville Township set up in the Town Hall building Saturday and Sunday meeting with residents. They collected information and answered questions about what homeowners or tenants are to do until they receive help. Township officials say the information collected this weekend will be sent to Lebanon County officials, and used in accordance with the county’s disaster declaration.

Officials say about 100 families turned out this weekend to get help. They say if anyone was unable to stop by, they can call the township building this week to submit their information.

The office number 717-867-4476.