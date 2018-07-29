× Four people hurt in York shooting

YORK, Pa — Four people are hurt after an early morning shooting in York.

Police responded to the first block of East Maple Street just after midnight, where officers found two gunshot victims.

A 16 year-old was shot in the hand and abdomen, and 18 year-old Infinite Corbetts with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Two other victims from teh same incident, showed up at York Hospital. Anthony Lopez, 23, had a gunshot wound to the chest and arm, and 22 year-old Fernando Maysonet had a gunshot wound to the hand.

All four victims are being treated at York Hospital for their injuries.

Police say that the victims were targeted and are being uncooperative.

York City Detectives are investigating.