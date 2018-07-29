Police: Three people shot, one stabbed in Dauphin County

STEELTON, Dauphin County, Pa.– Police in Steelton, Dauphin County are actively investigating a shooting and stabbing, involving four victims.

Police say three people were shot and one person stabbed on the first block of Kennedy Lane in Steelton. It happened around 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

All of the victims were rushed to local hospitals. Two of the victims are being treated for what are considered life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and do not believe the general public is in any danger. They say the victims who are able to talk with police are not cooperating with the investigation. As a result, police are asking witnesses to come forward with information. Steelton Police officers can be reached at (717) 939-9841.

One person was taken into custody at the scene, however police are not sure if that person was directly involved in the incident.

The Dauphin County District Attorney’s office is assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story; FOX43 will have more information as it becomes available.