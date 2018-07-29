Thunderstorm chances coming back this week

A NICE START TO THE WEEK: Our lowest thunderstorm chances of the week come at the start. A stray thunderstorm or two are possible for Monday. Temperatures start in the mid-60s and make it to the mid-80s under otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Any thunderstorm activity will be limited, and very few and far between.

THUNDERSTORM CHANCES RETURN: Our higher thunderstorm chances return Tuesday and Wednesday. Morning lows start around 70-degrees with highs in the mid-80s. Some thunderstorms could be strong. We keep the chance for a few storms heading into next weekend with highs in the mid-80s. As our thunderstorm chances continue, we’ll be continuing to monitor our higher-than-usual flash flooding situation because of last week’s rains. Aside from storms having the energy to be strong, it won’t take much heavy rainfall for flash flooding to occur. Stick with us as we go throughout the week so we can keep you up-to-date and “Weather Smart!”

Have a great week!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long