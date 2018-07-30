10 men facing charges after prostitution sting in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police have charged 10 men with criminal solicitation and patronizing prostitutes.

On July 19, police conducted an undercover prostitution detail in various sections of Lancaster City.

An undercover police officer, who posed as a street-level prostitute, engaged numerous male “customers” who agreed to a varying degree of sexual acts in exchange for money.

The encounters occurred in neighborhoods that are regularly frequented by actual street level prostitutes that often occur in residential neighborhoods.

All of the below suspects are charged with criminal solicitation and patronizing prostitutes, and were released on a summons:

Oliver Nze, 53, of Lancaster

Ernest Daniels, 26, of Lancaster

Larry Hammer, 75, of Manheim

Pedro Guerrero-Contreras, 44, of Lancaster

Jean Alvarado-Rosado, 28, of Lebanon

Ronel Villanueva-Mejias, 48, of Lancaster

James Brown, 60, of Lancaster

Ronald McBeth, 33, of Harrisburg

Genol Torres, 31, of Columbia

Glen Steele, 53, of Lancaster