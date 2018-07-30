× 15-year-old girl drowns at Caledonia State Park

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A 15-year-old girl drowned at Caledonia State Park on Saturday.

On July 28 around 6:35 p.m., State Police in Chambersburg were contacted by the Franklin County Coroner’s Office, who were currently at the Chambersburg Hospital in connection to an accidental drowning.

It was found that a 15-year-old girl drowned due to medical issues while in the Caledonia State Park swimming pool in Greene Township.

State Police are conducting the accidental death investigation.