Columbia dog owner cited after her dog bites man who was knocking on her door

COLUMBIA, Lancaster County — A Columbia dog owner was cited after her one-year-old Blue Heeler cattle dog bit a man who was knocking at his door, according to Columbia Borough Police.

The incident happened on July 21 on the 500 block of Avenue H, police say.

Officers were dispatched a residence at approximately 7:19 p.m. for the report of a dog attack. The dog was licensed and its shots were all up to date, police say. The animal was quarantined for 10 days and released.

The dog’s owner, Linda Lee Slaseman, 47, was issued a citation.