Dodging showers and thunderstorms Tuesday, and keeping a close eye on flash flood concerns

Showers and a few possible storms possible mainly west, otherwise, plenty of cloud cover and dry for a majority of the area. Temperatures hover in the 70s before dropping to the 60s by morning. An increased threat for showers and thunderstorms expected Tuesday. Look for them to be more widespread, especially during the afternoon and evening. Afternoon temperatures range from the upper 70s and lower 80s. We keep the umbrella nearby for more unsettled weather. Shower and thunderstorms chances remain for Wednesday and the rest of the week. Heavier showers and thunderstorms may prompt some areas of flooding, but it won’t be as widespread as last week. Readings are in the middle 80s. More showers and thunderstorms return Thursday. Temperatures top out in the lower and middle 80s. While coverage is not as widespread, there is still a threat for a few showers or thunderstorms to end the week. Friday high temperatures are in the lower and middle 80s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Heading through the weekend, we will see more dry hours than wet. Unfortunately, a few showers and thunderstorms are still possible during the afternoon Saturday. It is warmer and muggier with highs topping out in the upper 80s. Other than an isolated afternoon thunderstorm, Sunday is drier, hotter and more sticky with temperatures around 90 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms return Monday. It stays hot and humid too.

