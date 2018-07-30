× Former Penn State TE Mike Gesicki shows off with one-handed grab at Dolphins’ training camp

MIAMI– Former Penn State TE Mike Gesicki is trying to show what he can do in his first NFL training camp.

Fresh off being selected with the 42nd overall pick by the Miami Dolphins in this year’s NFL Draft, Gesicki is looking to show he belongs in the league.

Now, he’s already made his first highlight grab.

In what appears to be a one-on-one drill, a ball is thrown up for Gesicki to get against an opposing defensive back.

While keeping the defender at bay with his right arm, Gesicki is able to get his left hand free to make an impressive left-handed grab for a touchdown while falling to the ground:

Rookie vs. Rookie @mikegesicki comes up with the one-handed grab. 💪 pic.twitter.com/arYk9tuVaX — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 29, 2018

This may be a sign to come of things we can expect from Gesicki.

He is expected to take an NFL field for the first time when the Dolphins face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the team’s preseason opener.